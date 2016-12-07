The northernmost city in the United States recently voted to change its name from Barrow, Alaska, to the traditional Iñupiaq name, "Utqiaġvik." Barrow (as it is still officially called until approval by the Alaska governor) is located 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle and is a city of just over 4,000 people, about 60 percent of whom are Alaska native. The old name was taken from a British statesman from the 19th century. The new name translates as, "The place where snowy owls are hunted." Archaeology in the area indicates the Iñupiat have lived in the area for at least 1,500 years, and so it is one of the oldest permanent settlements anywhere in the United States. It's location on the North Slope of Alaska, facing the Arctic Ocean, is one of the few places in United States that gets blizzard conditions more frequently than the Red River Valley area.