Back then, information did not zoom around the world as quickly as it does today.

By Sunday afternoon, word of the attack began reaching the Fargo-Moorhead area and many people telephoned the Fargo Forum—as The Forum was called back then—and WDAY radio to determine if what they were hearing was true, according to a story that ran in the Dec. 8, 1941, issue of The Forum.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, a special "extra" edition of the newspaper hit the streets of Fargo and Moorhead.

"JAPS ATTACK HAWAII," screamed the headline at the top of the special edition's front page.

The page was packed with stories about the attack itself and the consequences for the future, which speaks volumes for the journalistic effort required, given the limits of communication and technology in 1941.

The extra edition quickly sold 8,000 copies, which were peddled on the street by newsboys. One enterprising youngster alone sold nearly 500 copies.

For several days after, the public was ravenous for stories about the Pearl Harbor attack and what it meant for the United States.

The Forum set a sales record the Monday and Tuesday following the bombing, selling a total of 42,413 copies between its Monday evening and Tuesday morning editions. At the the time, The Forum's daily circulation—morning and evening editions combined—was about 10,000.

Shock, but no surprise

The extra edition published the evening of Dec. 7 was packed with Pearl Harbor stories; some focused on the attack itself, while others explored what the government and military were doing in response.

A public reaction piece that appeared in the Dec. 8, 1941, edition of The Forum said area residents had "little to offer, other than that they were shocked but not surprised" by the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor.

"Kind of makes your hair rise, doesn't it?" a female resident of Fargo's north side was quoted as saying.

The editor of the Mayville (N.D.) Tribune offered this observation: "Let's kick the devil out of them. Too bad we lost as much time as we did going through the shadowboxing with their diplomats."

Others in the region echoed a north Fargo resident who said she expected Japan's saber rattling to "drift along" for a time without the island nation actually going to war with the United States.

Many stories published in the wake of the attack were about area people serving in the military and where they were thought to be stationed at the time Pearl Harbor was hit.

A story in the Dec. 7 extra edition stated that a young Moorhead man—Jess E. Trousdale—may have been on the battleship Oklahoma when it sustained extreme damage and capsized in Pearl Harbor's battleship row.

In its Monday, Dec. 8, 1941, evening edition, The Forum reported 40 men from the Fargo-Moorhead area had signed up for the military following the Pearl Harbor attack.

The normal number of recruits was about one or two a day, the story said.

Another story that appeared in the paper that day stated that many area families were braced for bad news regarding a loved one. But as of noon on that day, no such messages had been received.

Freezing assets

The story went on to say that while the Fargo-Moorhead area found itself at war, "On the surface, business and civic affairs are being conducted no differently than they were Saturday.

"But," the story added, "the realization of what the future may bring has had its effects on the minds and conversation of the city's citizens."

The same Dec. 8, 1941, edition of the newspaper reported that North Dakota's population of ethnic Japanese was less than 100.

"North Dakota need concern itself little with its Japanese population, at least as regards numbers," read the story, whose headline stated: "North Dakota's Jap population is only 91."

An article in the paper two days later noted that the U.S. had frozen the assets of businesses owned by Japanese nationals, essentially preventing them from doing any buying and selling.

The article said one business in the Twin Cities affected by the crackdown was Ed's Sandwich Shop, which was operated by Ed Yamazaki.

According to the story, Yamazaki had been a resident of Minneapolis since 1914 and his wife was an American citizen. Their son was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Neighboring businessmen spoke highly of Yamazaki, the story added.

A different article in the same Dec. 10 Forum noted that two cafes in Minot, N.D., owned by Japanese nationals were closed down, as was Kato's Beauty Shop in Grand Forks.

After Kato's was shuttered, a Treasury agent was posted as a guard, the story said.

A determined nation

A story in the Dec. 10 edition of The Forum quoted President Franklin Roosevelt, who said the U.S. was in for a long struggle with Japan and its allies, but in the end, "We are going to win the war and we are going to win the peace that follows."

Fargo and Moorhead displayed similar determination throughout the war years, said Mark Peihl, archivist with the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.

For a recent museum, exhibit Peihl researched old newspaper stories and personal diaries to explore how life in Clay County was affected by the war.

He said he was struck by two things: the way the war touched almost every life and the way people continued to live their lives despite the hardships caused by war.

"The PTA meetings went on. The high school basketball games, tournaments, things like that, they all went on, too," Peihl said. "Even though the war was there all the time, life went on."