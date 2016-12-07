Meeting set Dec. 13 on West Fargo street improvements

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for 13th Avenue East and Ninth Street East and will provide an opportunity for public input. Representatives from the city of West Fargo and Moore Engineering will be available to answer questions.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Dec. 28 to:

Chris Brungardt, Public Works Director, City of West Fargo, 810 12th Ave. NW, West Fargo, ND 58078 or email at chris.brungardt@westfargond.gov. For more information, visit www.westfargostreets.com.