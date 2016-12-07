F-M history presentations set Dec. 12, 13

The Fargo History Project is set to launch the Red River Valley Historic Tours Project at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Red River Valley Historic Tours is an NDSU public history initiative that uses mobile technology to teach regional history through free roam, driving and walking tours. Graduate and undergraduate students from the digital history course taught by Angela Smith, assistant professor of history and public history director, worked on the project.

Light refreshments will be provided. The student presentation and demonstration of Red River Valley Historic Tours will be via the mobile app PocketSights.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, the historical society will host and collaborate with students and faculty of MSUM on the Clay County History Open House. The project will feature guided tours of three exhibits on Clay County history and archaeology, "Frontier Foundations: The History of Early Moorhead"; "Two Photographers: O.E. Flaten and S.P. Wange"; and "Wet & Dry, Alcohol in Clay County, 1871-1937." Light refreshments will be served.