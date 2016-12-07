Committee on Aging to meet Dec. 9 via video conference

The meeting will originate from the Burleigh Room at West Central Human Service Center, 1237 W. Divide Ave., Suite 5, in Bismarck, and will also be held using the state video conferencing system in designated meeting rooms at the department's other regional human service centers in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston. The public is welcome to attend.

Division Director Nancy Nikolas-Maier will report on federal and state public policy developments and pending legislation, and will also provide updates on the Statewide Transition Plan for Home and Community-Based Services and Medicaid waiver renewals and amendments.

State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Karla Backman will discuss changes in long-term care residents' rights that were part of the new federal rules on nursing home care. There will also be time on the agenda for public comment.

A complete agenda and video conference meeting location details are online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/2016/12-9-committee-on-aging-meeting-no....