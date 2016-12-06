An attorney representing three businesses in Fargo — SuperValu, Gander Mountain and Hornbacher's — requested property tax abatements that totaled $181,420, said Paul Fracassi, the county tax director.

After reviewing the request, the county granted abatements on two properties for a total of $25,834, Fracassi said.

The 2016 assessment of a SuperValu distribution warehouse at 3501 12th Ave. N. was reduced from $18,108,500 to $16,224,000, which amounted to a property tax reduction of $24,669 for the year.

And the 2016 assessment for Hornbacher's grocery store at 4151 45th St. S. was dropped from $6,995,800 to $6,900,000, which amounted to a property tax reduction of $1,165 for the year.