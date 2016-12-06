Bison Turf clears parking hurdle at city planning meeting

The popular college hangout near the North Dakota State University campus was badly damaged by a July 22 fire and more than half the building will have to be demolished and rebuilt.

Normally, that means it can't take advantage of zoning codes that were in effect when it was built, but must follow new codes. Owner Pete Sabo argued that there hadn't been any parking problems before and there won't be any with the new building; city staff largely agreed with him.

He told The Forum he plans to start construction as soon as the city gives him a building permit, which he expects to happen very soon.

Fans of the old Turf will find the new one familiar because Sabo is restoring the front half of the building and reinstalling the two downstairs bars as well as the booths. He said he even numbered the booths to ensure they went in the correct location.

Besides a new back half, the Turf will have a new patio and an antique mahogany bar upstairs, he said.

The City Commission still has to give final approval at its next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 19.

The building the Turf occupied was constructed in 1957 when parking requirements were different. Using aerial photos of the site, city staff counted only 54 parking stalls. A similar building today would require 97 stalls. Those photos also suggest that there would be very little room to build on if that were enforced.

Planner Aaron Nelson told planning commissioners that staff supports waiving the requirement, allowing Sabo to rebuild with just 45 stalls if he meets certain conditions, such as installing bike racks.

Nelson said the Turf is near NDSU and its clientele is mostly college students means many will likely walk from campus and nearby apartments rather than drive. It's also on three bus routes and near several bike-share stations on campus, he said.

There's also a large parking lot to the north owned by NDSU, which says it doesn't enforce parking restrictions there at night and on weekends when the Turf is busy, Nelson said.

Sabo produced a document to that effect, though the university said it reserves the right to enforce restriction at any time.

Martha Berryhill, a representative of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Association, said that's not good enough. The neighborhood, which is adjacent to campus, has long struggled with too many students parking illegally on the streets. Berryhill said she worries NDSU could start night classes and take back the night parking.

Commissioner Mara Brust said she appreciates that concern, but the Turf has good access to public transportation and has not had problems with parking in the past.

The commission voted unanimously to waive the parking requirements for the Turf.