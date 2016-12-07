Search
    Time magazine names U.S. President-elect Trump person of the year

    By Reuters Media Today at 7:08 a.m.
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump poses on the cover of Time Magazine after being named its person of the year, in a picture provided by the publication in New York December 7, 2016. Time Magazine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    WASHINGTON - Time Magazine has named U.S. President-elect Donald Trump person of the year, the magazine said on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

    "It's a great honor, it means a lot," Trump told NBC's "Today" show in an interview shortly after the announcement.

    "It's hard to argue that anyone had more influence over the events of this year than DonaldTrump," Nancy Gibbs, managing editor of Time, said in announcing Trump's selection. She also noted the fact that the country continues to roil over "a profound argument about whether his influence was for the better or for the worse."

    The newsmagazine billed Trump as president of "the divided states of America."

    The cover story unveiled Wednesday marks the 90th Person of the Year designation by Time.

