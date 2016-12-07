"It's hard to argue that anyone had more influence over the events of this year than DonaldTrump," Nancy Gibbs, managing editor of Time, said in announcing Trump's selection. She also noted the fact that the country continues to roil over "a profound argument about whether his influence was for the better or for the worse."

The newsmagazine billed Trump as president of "the divided states of America."

The cover story unveiled Wednesday marks the 90th Person of the Year designation by Time.