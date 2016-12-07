ND budget outlines need for cuts, priorities, Dalrymple says

Dalrymple, giving his final budget address to state legislators, noted that oil prices and agriculture prices are significantly lower since he delivered his most recent budget proposal. Prior to the 2015 legislative session, increasing oil production and high oil prices coupled with a strong farm economy fueled record spending and record reserves.

"The kinds of price drops experienced in our two major industries of energy and agriculture are best described not as a correction but rather a collapse," Dalrymple said. "Our economic advisers have told us there is no similar state in the nation that could have weathered such a collapse in commodity prices without serious impacts on their financial condition."

The budget includes $4.78 billion in general fund spending, a 21 percent reduction from the current biennium. The budget serves as a two-year spending plan, beginning next July 1 and extending through June 30, 2019.

Dalrymple said despite the cuts, the state will continue to invest in roads, bridges and water projects, although at a lower level than during the peak of the oil boom.

The proposal also will continues reductions made in recent years to income and property taxes and increases total financial reserves by $1.1 billion.

Dalrymple noted at the start of his speech the price of crude oil in August 2014 was $100 per barrel compared to $30 a barrel last February. He also noted the price of soybeans in May 2014 was nearly $15 a bushel compared to $8.76 a bushel last February.