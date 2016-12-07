The proposal recommends a $13.48 billion total budget for 2017-19, similar to the state’s budget four years ago. It includes $4.78 billion in general fund spending, a 21 percent reduction from the current biennium.

“We probably all agree that it is more fun to have a surplus of revenue than to have less revenue,” Dalrymple told state legislators during his final budget address. “We are forced to make hard choices about our priorities just like all North Dakotans make in their daily lives. Everyone will be challenged to find new ways of doing things.”

All agencies were asked to cut their budgets by 10 percent, with departments of Human Services, Corrections, Highway Patrol and Indigent Defense receiving smaller cuts. Virtually all one-time spending from the past session is eliminated in this budget.

The proposal calls for a 15 percent budget cut to higher education funding, although 5 percent can be made up with tuition increases of 2.5 percent each year of the biennium.

The number of state employees would be reduced by 583 full-time positions – 315 fewer in higher education and 268 fewer in general government. Some of those positions have been held vacant already and those cuts would be made through attrition when possible.

The budget proposal recommends a 1 percent raise for state employees in the second year of the biennium and keeps the state’s commitment to funding family health insurance plans for state employees, though Dalrymple noted there will be some adjustments to the plan.

K-12 education funding would be “kept whole” by transferring reserve funds from the Foundational Aid Stabilization Fund.

Although the budget is significantly leaner than proposals Dalrymple outlined during oil boom years, he does call for additional investments in statewide infrastructure, including:

$725 million in Department of Transportation road projects

$20 million for the Williston airport and $4.1 million for the Dickinson airport

$319 million in water projects

$200 million in school construction loan funds

$25 million for the communications and fine arts building at Valley City State University

Despite the downturn, the proposal calls for continuing tax relief that has been accomplished in recent sessions, Dalrymple said.

The proposal returns $200 million of Bank of North Dakota profits to the state’s general fund, a practice that has been suspended since 2009 due to the booming economy.

The budget also transfers earnings from the Legacy Fund to the general fund but does not propose to use the principal of the Legacy Fund.

State reserves are projected to increase by $1.1 billion by the end of the 2019 biennium to about $6.3 billion.

Dalrymple noted at the start of his speech the price of crude oil in August 2014 was $100 per barrel compared to $30 a barrel last February. He also noted the price of soybeans in May 2014 was nearly $15 a bushel compared to $8.76 a bushel last February.

“The kinds of price drops experienced in our two major industries of energy and agriculture are best described not as a correction but rather a collapse,” Dalrymple said. “Our economic advisers have told us there is no similar state in the nation that could have weathered such a collapse in commodity prices without serious impacts on their financial condition.”

The budget assumes an oil price of $61 a barrel for the West Texas Intermediate benchmark and average oil production of 900,000 barrels per day.

Dalrymple told reporters he had some meetings with Gov.-elect Doug Burgum, who takes office Dec. 15, to discuss the budget picture.

“Despite a challenging revenue environment, Gov. Jack Dalrymple and his team have worked incredibly hard to put together this budget,” Burgum said in a statement. “The budget is being thoroughly reviewed by my team and we look forward to working with the Legislature to balance the budget and fund our priorities, without raising taxes.”