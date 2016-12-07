Search
    Investigation says bus driver was speeding in deadly Baltimore crash

    By Reuters Media Today at 11:10 a.m.
    An injured person at the scene is being taken to an ambulance after a school bus with no students on it smashed into an oncoming Baltimore commuter bus in Baltimore, Nov. 1, 2016. Courtesy Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun via REUTERS

    WASHINGTON -- A school bus involved in a crash that killed six people in Baltimore last month was traveling at nearly twice the speed limit, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

    The board's preliminary report said the bus, operated by a contractor for Baltimore City Schools, was traveling at 57 mph when it struck a Ford Mustang in a 30 mph zone, after which the school bus struck a transit bus.

    The NTSB said the school bus driver had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and seizures, and in the past five years had been involved in at least 12 crashes or incidents when driving. Both bus drivers and four transit passengers were killed.

