The board's preliminary report said the bus, operated by a contractor for Baltimore City Schools, was traveling at 57 mph when it struck a Ford Mustang in a 30 mph zone, after which the school bus struck a transit bus.

The NTSB said the school bus driver had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and seizures, and in the past five years had been involved in at least 12 crashes or incidents when driving. Both bus drivers and four transit passengers were killed.