Who's the most overpaid actor in Hollywood? The top 10

To compile the list, Forbes' analysts examined the last three significant movies (released on at least 2,000 screens) the actor was in prior to June, then calculated the operating income of those films and then divided that by the star's estimated pay for those films to come up with a number for final return on investment.

By that model, Depp returned about $2.80 for each dollar he was paid. Depp last starred in Disney's "Alice Through the Looking Glass," which generated a disappointing $300 million worldwide on a $170 million budget. The movie opened at the same time that a judge issued a restraining order against Depp after spouse Amber Heard alleged he had abused her. The couple reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August.

Depp starred last year in the comedy "Mortdecai" and the crime drama "Black Mass," which grossed a respective $47 million and $100 million worldwide. He'll appear next in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales."

Will Smith ranks second with $5 for every dollar he was paid. His drama "Concussion" grossed $48 million worldwide for Sony on a $35 million budget while "Focus" generated $160 million in global box office on a $50 million budget.

Channing Tatum wound up third on the list with $6 for every dollar he was paid. Even though "Magic Mike XXL" performed solidly with $120 million in worldwide grosses on a $15 million budget, his number was held down by "Jupiter Ascending" with worldwide grosses of $183 million on a $175 million budget.

Adam Sandler, who topped the 2013 and 2014 Forbes overpaid actor lists, was sixth. Julia Roberts is the only woman on the list, landing in ninth place.

The entire top 10:

• Johnny Depp, returns $2.80 for each $1 paid

• Will Smith, returns $5 for each $1 paid

• Channing Tatum, returns $6 for each $1 paid

• Will Ferrell, returns $6.50 for each $1 paid

• George Clooney, returns $6.70 for each $1 paid

• Adam Sandler, returns $7.60 for each $1 paid

• Mark Wahlberg, returns $9.20 for each $1 paid

• Leonardo DiCaprio, returns $9.90 for each $1 paid

• Julia Roberts, returns $10.80 for each $1 paid

• Bradley Cooper, returns $12.10 for each $1 paid