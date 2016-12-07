Dalrymple budget includes $66.5 million for F-M diversion
FARGO — There's $66.5 million set aside for the Fargo-Moorhead flood-diversion project in Gov. Jack Dalrymple's final budget, according to the governor's office.
Fargo City Engineer April Walker said the amount is what the city expected, and city officials are thankful for continued state support.
State lawmakers have pledged $570 million to the $2.2 billion project, which now includes in-town dikes that had earlier been treated as separate projects. So far, the state has contributed $304 million.
Rocky Schneider, a consultant for the Diversion Authority, said that state officials had discussed breaking up the remaining $266 million into equal amounts paid out over four bienniums.
Another $450 million of the project would come from the federal government, with the rest paid by Fargo and Cass County sales taxes.