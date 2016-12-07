Dalrymple budget includes $66.5 million for F-M diversion

Fargo City Engineer April Walker said the amount is what the city expected, and city officials are thankful for continued state support.

State lawmakers have pledged $570 million to the $2.2 billion project, which now includes in-town dikes that had earlier been treated as separate projects. So far, the state has contributed $304 million.

Rocky Schneider, a consultant for the Diversion Authority, said that state officials had discussed breaking up the remaining $266 million into equal amounts paid out over four bienniums.

Another $450 million of the project would come from the federal government, with the rest paid by Fargo and Cass County sales taxes.