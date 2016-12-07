U.S. Steel could restore up to 10,000 U.S. jobs

"I'm more than happy to bring back the employees that we were forced to lay off during the depressing period," Longhi said in an interview on CNBC.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump emphasized his desire to renegotiate trade deals and restore jobs during his election campaign.

U.S. Steel has cut jobs and idled plants in the country as it tried to keep a lid on costs to tackle a steep fall in steel prices due to a global surplus.

The company had about 21,000 employees in North America as of Dec. 31, down from about 28,000 in 2007.

The steelmaker is hoping to accelerate its investments in the United States in near future as improvements to regulation and tax laws would significantly drive growth, Longhi said in the interview.

Trump put forth a plan in September to simplify the tax code and slash the corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent.

Investors have put fresh bets on steel company shares on a positive sentiment in the industry that has been fueled by the Nov. 8 election.

"I have not felt an environment of positive optimism, where forces are converging to provide for better environment in quite a while," Longhi was quoted as saying in the interview.

U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the job restoration plan.

The company's shares closed up 4.3 percent at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has risen 79 percent since Trump's victory.