"At present, the idea of a parking ramp is a desire of a few leaders," Commissioners Tony Gehrig and Tony Grindberg said in a statement Wednesday, Dec. 7, more than three weeks after a commission meeting with airport officials in which Mayor Tim Mahoney and Commissioner John Strand urged them to build a ramp.

Mahoney said many people have told him they want a ramp.

Gehrig and Grindberg said airport users should share their thoughts about the issue with the Airport Authority.

In their statement, they echoed many of the reasons airport officials have given for pursuing a heated skyway connecting the terminal with the existing main parking lot instead of pursuing a ramp.

A $22 million to $25 million ramp is not needed now, while a $12 million to $13 million heated skyway connecting the existing main parking lot to the airport would serve more people, the statement said. Ninety percent of the skyway's cost is also eligible for federal funding.

The statement also said many airport users already show they don't want to pay existing parking fees by taking taxis or rides with Uber.

"We commend the Fargo Airport Authority members and staff who have done a fantastic job of managing, expanding, and utilizing our airport by demonstrating consistent fiscal responsibility," Gehrig and Grindberg said.