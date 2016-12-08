Detroit Lakes participates in Wreaths Across America
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Detroit Lakes will participate in Wreaths across America for the second year in a row.
Detroit Lakes is one of the few communities in Minnesota that carry on this tradition. Wreaths Across America is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and yearlong efforts to support its mission to honor veterans.
There will be an event in Detroit Lakes to celebrate the program at noon Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Veteran's Park off Washington Avenue. It is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.