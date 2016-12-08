Otter Tail museum displays NASA photo exhibit

The photos were taken during Nyberg's stay on the International Space Station from May 29, 2013, through Nov. 11, 2013.

Nyberg, a native of Vining, graduated from Henning High School in 1988. After earning a doctorate from the University of Texas in mechanical science, Nyberg accepted a position with NASA in 1998 working as an environmental control systems engineer, although she dreamed of becoming an astronaut.

In 1999, Nyberg began her training by undergoing extensive interviews, medical and psychological evaluations and intense physical training. She was one of the few women to be accepted into the class of 2000.

Nyberg has spent a total of 180 days in space over the course of two missions in 2008 and 2013. During the 2013 mission, she gained a large following while orbiting the earth 2,656 times aboard the space station.

Nyberg's photographs will be on display until Jan. 27.