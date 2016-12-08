Farmers Union convention features ND congressional delegation
BISMARCK — North Dakota's congressional delegation will address the more than 600 expected North Dakota Farmers Union members at the organization's 90th state convention on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 5th St.
Sen. John Hoeven will address the convention at 6:30 p.m Friday. Rep. Kevin Cramer will speak at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp at 11:45 a.m.
Other headliners include David Wasserman, U.S. House editor and quantitative election analyst for the Cook Political Report, who will share his election insight at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Syndicated agriculture columnist Alan Guebert of The Farm and Food File will address the crowd at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Breakout sessions start at 4:15 p.m. Friday and feature presentations on ag technology, ATV safety, grain and commodity marketing, and faith-based agriculture.