Sen. John Hoeven will address the convention at 6:30 p.m Friday. Rep. Kevin Cramer will speak at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp at 11:45 a.m.

Other headliners include David Wasserman, U.S. House editor and quantitative election analyst for the Cook Political Report, who will share his election insight at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Syndicated agriculture columnist Alan Guebert of The Farm and Food File will address the crowd at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Breakout sessions start at 4:15 p.m. Friday and feature presentations on ag technology, ATV safety, grain and commodity marketing, and faith-based agriculture.