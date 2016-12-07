Lisa Marie Howell of West Fargo was booked into the jail the night of Nov. 28 on suspicion of child neglect. Her arrest came after police observed her caring for her 5-week-old son while intoxicated, according to court documents.

Two days later, at 11:37 p.m. Nov. 30, a jail officer found Howell unresponsive, lying alone on the floor of her cell, said Capt. Andy Frobig, who oversees the jail. "When they discovered her, they found her with a very weak pulse, and she was not breathing," he said.

Jail officers worked to resuscitate her before fire and medic crews arrived and took over, Frobig said. She was taken to a hospital where doctors managed to stabilize her heartbeat.

Frobig said a jail officer had done a routine well-being check on Howell at 11:17 p.m., and another officer did the same at 11:37 p.m. when she was found unresponsive.

The sheriff's office said the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating what happened. Spokespeople for the two state agencies both said they had no information on the investigation.

Dec. 1, the day after Howell was hospitalized, she was released from the jail's custody on her own recognizance, but she remained a patient at the hospital, Frobig said.

Howell's brother, Rod Burley of Pierre, S.D., said she was on life-support after suffering "irreversible, serious brain damage" caused from the lack of oxygen as she laid unresponsive in her jail cell. Burley believes a panic attack induced from stress and anxiety caused her to collapse. Doctors advised Burley to take his sister off life-support Tuesday, Dec. 6, and she died that afternoon, he said.

Kriste Ross, deputy Cass County coroner, confirmed that Howell had died but declined to comment further.

Once an autopsy is complete, more information will be available, Burley said.

Frobig said the night Howell was arrested, her blood-alcohol level was 0.24 percent. And in the apartment that West Fargo police were called to, officers found a prescription bottle of Bupropion, an antidepressant, and crushed pills on a table, according to court documents.

As a standard procedure, police took Howell that night to a local hospital where medical staff gave clearance for her to be booked into the jail, Frobig said.

On Wednesday, the Fargo-Moorhead Coalition for Homeless Persons released a list of 29 homeless people who died this year, and Howell's name was included.

Burley, 53, said Howell was both a chronic alcoholic and homeless, but when she discovered she was pregnant she got the help she needed to find an apartment and get sober. She was clean for about six months, said Burley, who is 31 years sober.

"The key to recovery is avoiding that first drink," he said. "The consequences for an alcoholic to drink are very serious. The consequences are pretty large in this case. It's a huge price to pay."

Burley said his sister was not a bad or violent person. She suffered from an all too common disease of alcoholism, not moral failure. He will remember her as a "fun, loving person."

Howell's son is in temporary foster care until Howell's husband, William Howell of Oklahoma, will likely grant legal guardianship to Burley or his daughter, Burley said. The baby's father, Lenny Dewayne Wilds, could get custody once out of jail and stable, he said.

A memorial service for Howell is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Presentation Prayer Center at 1101 32nd Ave. S. in Fargo.