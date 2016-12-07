Omar, who won a spot in the state House, was in the nation’s capital on a White House visit when she said she got into a cab and was threatened by the driver.

“The cab driver called me ISIS and threatened to remove my hijab,” Omar said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “I wasn’t really sure how this encounter would end as I attempted to rush out of his cab and retrieve my belongings.

“I am still shaken by this incident,” added Omar, who said she is incredulous at how bold those who hate Muslims have lately become.

About the cabdriver, she said, “I pray for his humanity and for all those who harbor hate in their hearts.”

Omar, a 33-year-old Democrat, will represent a district in Minneapolis that’s home to the largest Somali population outside of the East African country. She immigrated to the United States after spending part of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp.

“I spent yesterday afternoon at the White House, learning about policy ideas (that) states could implement in the areas I am passionate about,” she wrote in her Facebook post.