Dispatch called the Fargo Fire Department to respond Wednesday, Dec. 7, to the airport around 10:20 p.m. after the pilot was reportedly experiencing an "in-flight emergency." As a precautionary measure, the department waited at the gates for the plane to return.

The plane was in flight for 16 minutes, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, and it left at 10:11 p.m., 50 minutes behind schedule. It was likely headed for Memphis where there is a major FedEx shipping center, as FlightAware shows the aircraft's history as only traveling between there and Fargo.

According to dispatch, it was unknown if there were any passengers, but the aircraft did arrive safely around 10:30 p.m. with all landing gear operating.