West Fargo alerts residents to dangers of thin ice
WEST FARGO—Cold temperatures are causing ice to form on the Sheyenne River and the West Fargo Fire Department is warning residents to be alert to the dangers of thin ice.
The river has constantly flowing water underneath the surface, which causes brittle ice conditions near eddies or obstructions under the ice, according to a release from the Fire Department, which provided these tips on gauging whether ice is thick enough for certain activities:
• Ice should be at least 4 inches thick for a person to walk or skate on and 5 inches thick for snowmobiles or other off road vehicles.
• Ice should be at least 10 inches thick to drive on with a passenger car and a foot to 16 inches thick for trucks and vans.
• Falling through the ice is a life threatening incident and 911 should be called immediately. The best way to assist someone who has fallen through the ice is with a rope or throw device and pulling the victim to safety. Have the victim attempt to lie horizontally and roll onto the ice and away from the hole.