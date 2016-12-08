Candace Cameron Bure to leave 'The View'

The actress, who joined the program in 2015, said at the opening of Thursday's, Dec. 8, broadcast that her deepening commitments to act in the Netflix series "Fuller House" and in projects backed by the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries cable networks had created a conflict. She regularly commutes from the west coast for her duties on the New York-based "View," she said, and needed to consider her family's needs in the situation.

With her departure, "The View" will feature six different co-hosts, rather than the eight with which it began its current season. In October, Raven-Symone said she would leave the show by the end of 2016 to develop a spinoff of her popular Disney Channel series, "That's So Raven."

ABC has been seeking ways to winnow down the program's unwieldy number of on-air personnel. Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin and moderator Whoopi Goldberg also appear regularly on the show.

During the show's first segment Thursday, Cameron Bure thanked Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg in particular, along with the show's other hosts. She also gave nods to Barbara Fedida, senior vice president of talent development for ABC News, and Brian Teta, co-executive producer of "The View."