    Fred Thompson resigns as Valley City police chief

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 11:51 a.m.
    Fred Thompson

    VALLEY CITY, N.D. - The City Commission here voted 5-0 Thursday, Dec. 8, to accept the immediate resignation of Police Chief Fred Thompson.

    Thompson, who had been chief for about 4½ years, will be replaced by Lt. Phil Hatcher as acting police chief, City Administrator David Schelkoph said.

    Schelkoph said city officials and Thompson have been negotiating the resignation for a couple of weeks.

    Schelkoph praised Thompson’s performance as chief, and wished him well, but at the same time, he refused to say why commissioners or other city officials would want to negotiate with Thompson to resign.

    “The city appreciates the work that the chief has done and we wish him the best in future endeavors,” Schelkopf said. “It’s a mutual agreement between the chief and the city and it happens all the time. … This was an amicable separation between Chief Thompson and the city.”

    Helmut Schmidt
    Helmut Schmidt was born in Germany, but grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from Park High School of Cottage Grove. After serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, Minn., graduating in 1984 with a degree in journalism. He then worked at the Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune and served as managing editor there for three years. He joined The Forum in October 1989, working as a copy editor until 2000. Since then, he has worked as a reporter on several beats, including education, Fargo city government, business and military affairs. He is currently The Forum's K-12 education reporter.
    hschmidt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5583
