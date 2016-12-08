Fred Thompson resigns as Valley City police chief

Thompson, who had been chief for about 4½ years, will be replaced by Lt. Phil Hatcher as acting police chief, City Administrator David Schelkoph said.

Schelkoph said city officials and Thompson have been negotiating the resignation for a couple of weeks.

Schelkoph praised Thompson’s performance as chief, and wished him well, but at the same time, he refused to say why commissioners or other city officials would want to negotiate with Thompson to resign.

“The city appreciates the work that the chief has done and we wish him the best in future endeavors,” Schelkopf said. “It’s a mutual agreement between the chief and the city and it happens all the time. … This was an amicable separation between Chief Thompson and the city.”