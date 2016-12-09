Sheltering project to be topic of AAUW meeting Dec. 12
FARGO — The F-M American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host its branch meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Biltmore Inn, 3800 Main Ave.
The presenter is the Rev. Sue Koesterman, executive director at Churches United for the Homeless in Moorhead. She has worked closely with others in the community to establish the FM Sheltering Churches Project, which is in its sixth season of providing emergency overnight winter shelter in church buildings.
The meeting is free and open to the public.