'Change In 24' raises funds for patients battling cancer
FARGO — The Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center the Sanford Health Foundation are hosting "Change In 24," a 24-hour online giving event, on Thursday, Dec. 15, to raise funds for cancer center patients traveling for treatment.
All funds raised in the 24-hour period will help patients who need assistance with transportation, lodging and other financial hardships related to cancer treatments.
Patient volumes at the cancer center continue to increase, and more than half of the patients treated at three travel from outside Fargo-Moorhead, often traveling hours to receive care.
To donate, visit crowdrise.com/ChangeIn24.