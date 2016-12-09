Autism group to hold fundraiser Jan. 20

"A Taste of the World" is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Dakota Medical Foundation, 4141 28th Ave. S.

The event will include a silent auction, program, and food and beverages from around the world. Besides raising funds for the network, the intent is to raise awareness about autism. Robin Huebner, WDAY anchor and Forum reporter, will be the guest master of ceremonies for the evening.

Reservations are $40 per person before Thursday, Dec. 15, and $50 after. Reservations for the event can be made online at www.rrvan.org or by calling (701) 566-1675 or by emailing rrvanndmn@gmail.com.