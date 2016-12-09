Sheyenne students collecting supplies for babies, tots

The students in a child development class plan to donate the items to a local hospital and the YWCA women's shelter in Fargo, said sophomore Hannah Weston.

The drive will be Dec. 19-22 and Jan. 3-6. Items can be dropped off during school hours at the main office of the school at 800 40th Ave. E.

Other needed items include wet wipes, training pants, books, toys (with velcro or with differing textures and sounds), pacifiers and bottles.

"Basically, anything that a baby could use," Weston said.