A total of 558 refugees came to the state by way of LSS in fiscal year 2016, which is 22 percent more than the agency was told to expect by agencies farther up the pipeline. The bulk of the refugees were settled in Fargo-Moorhead: 372 in Fargo, eight in West Fargo and 22 in Moorhead.

Some local government officials have expressed concern over the large number of the newcomers, fearing they would be a strain on resources.

Cass County Commissioner Mary Scherling, who attended the meeting, said Thursday she just wants to be sure local governments can help give refugees a good start in America. She and Commission Chairman Chad Peterson said they'd like LSS to add Minot as a fourth resettlement site in North Dakota. Refugees are now settled in Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck.

LSS officials said Thursday they, too, are concerned about their resources, but saying "no" is not easy.

That's because some of the funding the agency gets for resettling refugees is based on the number it agrees settle in North Dakota, said Saurav Dahal, an LSS refugee coordinator. It has a much harder time with funding if those refugees move here on their own after resettling in other states.

"They have family in the community," said Shirley Dykshoorn, vice president for senior and humanitarian services. "If they're coming over to the United States, there's a high likelihood that they're going to come here anyway. If we wouldn't accept the case, we'd have the financial burden and we know they're going to need services. So you're kind of caught."

Dahal said LSS doesn't resettle refugees who don't have family ties here.

Complex funding

The government defines refugees as people who face persecution or fear of persecution for who they are or what they believe. The ones who came to North Dakota in fiscal year 2016 were from 11 countries, the largest groups being from Bhutan, Somalia, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The 558 arriving in fiscal year 2016 is the fourth highest in any given year in the last 20 years. There were 621 in 2000, 616 in 1999 and 590 in 2014.

Under U.S. law, there is no restriction on movement for those in the country legally, and many refugees do move.

LSS and other resettlement agencies say refugees who live in the community where they were originally settled are primary refugees and those that move are secondary refugees.

Besides reuniting with family, secondary refugees also come to Fargo-Moorhead for jobs, safe places to live and good schools, said Linda Schell, assistant state refugee coordinator for LSS.

For each primary refugee that LSS resettles, the U.S. State Department provides enough funding to give them three months of assistance, Dahal said. That funding is not available for secondary refugees.

For assistance beyond three months, LSS relies on funding from the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement and charitable organizations; its aim is to cover as many as eight months. But funding from ORR is not directly tied to the number of refugees resettled, and funding from charities are not assured from year to year.

Dykshoorn and Dahal said the latter two sources of funding aren't keeping up with the numbers.

LSS shares a lot of its funds with local service providers such as Family HealthCare, the Fargo and West Fargo school districts, and the Fargo Adult Learning Center. In fiscal year 2017, LSS expects to grant $452,000 to local providers.

It may be possible to get funding for secondary refugees as well, but it's hard to track them and, in some cases, information such as Social Security numbers are required, Dahal said. While these refugees may receive services from other providers, if they don't specifically request services from LSS, LSS cannot get their information, he said.

"It's very complicated," Dykshoorn said. "It's probably one of the most complicated programs out there. You are juggling the ball. You've got the federal, you've got the voluntary agencies, you've got your own staff, and you are trying to do a lot."