On Thursday, Dec. 8, representatives from the city of Fargo, Fargo Police Department, the F-M Coalition for Homeless Persons, Downtown Community Partnership, Downtown Fargo Business Improvement District and the Downtown Neighborhood Association gathered at the City Hall where more than 50 community members came to ask questions and get resources.

"We're looking at educating business owners and residents downtown on the issues and what [homelessness] looks like in our community and how to address challenges ... such as panhandling and public intoxication," said Jillian Struxness, an outreach specialist with Fargo's Gladys Ray Shelter.

Struxness said this is the first meeting targeted at people working and living downtown and it included a panel of experts to provide insight into some of the causes of homelessness as well as advice in dealing with those individuals.

"As it gets colder, we have more individual sleeping in entryways and coming into businesses to warm up," she said. "For someone who doesn't work in the homeless industry, it's hard to approach those situations."

Employees of Sandy's Donuts and Erbert and Gerbert's expressed concerns about dealing with homeless people who come in and ask for food. There's also the issue of residents above the businesses feeling like it's the restaurant's responsibility to be the mediator and keep homeless people out.

Struxness she can serve as that mediator as well as the ambassadors with the Business Improvement District.

The goal is to "create solutions instead of continuing to sweep it under the rug," Struxness said. As a liaison between businesses and homeless individuals, she said she can be of assistance in those situations to make sure individuals have warm places to hang out during the day. In other cases, she can make appropriate contacts to prevent arrests, which makes it easier for people to get off the street.

And when it comes to panhandling, panelists had different responses. Some said that if a person felt compelled to give money, they should. Others said it's best to donate to organizations that work directly with homeless individuals to make more of an impact.

Afterall, there is progress being made in the F-M homeless population.

In a three-year span, census takers with Wilder Research in St. Paul found that there were 32 percent fewer homeless people in F-M shelters and on the metro's streets. The survey is only a snapshot of the population as it gathers data from one night, Oct. 22. That evening in 2012 there were 874 homeless people and last October there were 591.

However, according to Wilder, this is an under representation of the total homeless population. Especially when considering homeless youth who often couch hop and stay under the radar as well as those in rural areas who don't have access to as many shelters. The data doesn't account for homeless people in jail, hospital or drug treatment centers either.

"We do believe that number is a lot higher," Struxness said.

That's due in part to the lack of affordable housing here. For someone to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Fargo-Moorhead, Struxness said they have to make at least $14.15 an hour, almost twice as much as the minimum wage.

Misconceptions of homeless people are that "they're lazy or they don't want to get a job," Struxness said. But Wilder found that in Fargo, 40 percent of homeless adults reported having a job, 18 percent reported working full time. In Moorhead, 36 percent of homeless adults reported having a job, with 19 percent working full time.

One new program through a partnership between the Fargo Police Department and Gladys Ray Shelter is helping homeless people get back to work in order to pay off court fines.

Struxness and Officer Jessica White started the downtown community work group Aug. 23 and as of Dec. 7 participants in the program have worked to pay off more than $3,000 in fines.

That's money the "city would've never seen," White said, adding that more than half of participants remained free of criminal activity for four months or more.

"It seems like we're starting to make impacts," said Mayor Tim Mahoney of the practices and programs coming out to help the homeless, or the "invisible" side of society.