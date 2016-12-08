According to those close to the family, the 3-year-old has undergone a blood transfusion and surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, and is showing signs of improvement at Sanford Children's Hospital.

Police have not released the child's name, but he has been identified via a family friend and a GoFundMe account as Colvin Broome. The account has so far raised $1,590 to help cover medical bills and expenses while the boy is receiving care.

Colvin's parents, Stephanie Saunders and Brad Broome, are with him in the hospital, where he is in the intensive care unit.

"They're just waiting for when he does finally wake up to see what's going on from there," Mary Boyd, a close friend and former co-worker of Broome's, said. "They say they're doing good, they just want to concentrate on him."

Saunders and Colvin moved to the Williston area last month to join Broome, who's worked in the Bakken oil patch for about two years.

A group of friends in Williston, along with Broome's employer, are hoping to raise money in coming weeks to help both parents stay by Colvin's side, Boyd said.

Authorities say they believe the boy accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun on Monday afternoon while at home in the Fendee subdivision northwest of Williston.

An investigation has been put on hold while doctors work to keep the boy's condition stable.

"It's mostly just out of respect for the family, we're giving it a little bit of time right now," Capt. Verlan Kvande of the Williams County Sheriff's Office said.

https://www.gofundme.com/medical-funds-for-colvin-broome

https://www.gofundme.com/medical-funds-for-colvin-broome