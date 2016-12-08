Moorhead mayor wants further discussion on appointment

On Monday, Dec. 12, the council is slated to finalize its decision to have Melissa Fabian fill the 2nd Ward vacancy resulting from Jim Haney's resignation after he won a seat on the Clay County Commission.

But Williams said, "At minimum, I want further discussion on the item."

"Fairness and transparency are huge to me," Williams said Thursday night after the agenda went up on the city's website. "I promised myself ages ago when I ran that I would be committed to those things and I just wouldn't feel right if I did not live up to that."

Council members were expected to fill the seat in a two-stage process, as recommended by City Attorney John Shockley, to narrow down the pool of 14 applicants. That process was supposed to start Monday, Dec. 5, with three-minute presentations and time for comment. Finalists would return the following week for public interviews before voting took place to fill the vacancy.

Instead the council bypassed that process and timeline on Monday and went straight to selecting Fabian, a lifetime Moorhead resident and stay-at-home mother. Haney recused from voting, so of the seven voting members, four cast their vote for Fabian and the other three voted for Shinwar Mayi.

Williams was vocal about her opposition to how the council ultimately made its decision. There were "great candidates, including Melissa," Williams said. "I'm very proud of that ward for coming out and being very active."

But she said in order to talk about the appointment, the item needed to be removed from the consent agenda. Otherwise it would be grouped with several other items to be enacted in one single motion.

"It's a big enough deal to not be on consent," Williams said.

What happens following that discussion could be a lot of things, she said. Williams could chose to veto the council's resolution, but she did not wish to comment on such action. She said she is "still formulating" what she is going to do at the meeting and has been in conversations with Shockley about her options.