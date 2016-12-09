He says the entire experience has been one for the history books.

"Fifteen hours a day, seven days a week for weeks at a time, not one minute of one day off," Laney said. "It wears your people out. It wears on you emotionally, it wears on you physically."

The sheriff first headed to Cannon Ball back in mid-August and as protests sites became sprawling encampments and conflicts erupted, Laney has been in Morton County almost constantly serving as an operations commander.

But it wasn't a position he expected would last so long and he thinks the federal government should have played an active role from the start.

"Political games being played at the utmost level. Unfortunately they're being played with people's lives and people's safety and people's livelihoods at stake," Laney said.

This month, the Corps denied an easement to build the contested pipeline under the Missouri River. Laney wishes the decision had come before the winter arrived. He hopes protesters will consider it a victory and now consider their own safety.

"It's time to go home before someone gets hurt. It's time to go home before someone freezes to death and it's time to go home and let life get back to normal," Laney said.

Under his watch, the world watched the two lines clash, at times coming under fire for using non-lethal ammunition and fire hoses for crowd control.

Despite criticism from protesters, he says law enforcement showed impressive discipline.

"I think the history books are going to say, when it's all said and done, we re-wrote the book on patience and restraint in times of great peril and times of great aggression," said Sheriff Laney.

Laney expects to return to Morton County though he doesn't know when.

He says Cass County will likely have a constant rotation of deputies there until the conflict is resolved.