Man arrested for bomb threat in WF police parking lot

Shane Duval, 37, approached officers and told them that his vehicle, which was parked in the "police vehicle only" part of the lot, had a bomb in it, West Fargo police officer Eric Sorenson said in a news release.

The Red River Valley Regional Bomb Squad then responded and cleared the vehicle, but no explosives were found, Sorenson said.

Duval was arrested for terrorizing, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, and taken to the Cass County Jail, Sorenson said.