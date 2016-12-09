Truck hits Minnesota State Patrol car, injuring trooper, then drives off
FOSSTON, Minn. - A Minnesota State Patrol squad car was hit by a truck that tried to run away after the crash in Polk County.
The State Patrol says one of its cars was heading west on Polk County Road 1 near Fosston, when a truck didn't yield to the squad car around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The truck hit the car, causing both vehicles to hit the ditch. The truck then drove off.
Authorities eventually found the driver, 25-year-old Michael Finn of Winger, Minn. He had no injuries.
The driver of the squad car, 37-year-old Matthew Hitchen of Thief River Falls, was injured but is expected to be ok.