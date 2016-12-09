'80s actor Judge Reinhold released from Dallas jail

Reinhold was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon at Dallas Love Field airport, the city police department said in a statement. The 59-year-old actor, who is known for roles in movies such as "Beverly Hills Cop," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Gremlins," was charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

A spokeswoman from the Dallas Police Department on Friday confirmed Reinhold's release from a local detention facility. WFAA, a local ABC affiliate, described him as being friendly and apologetic as he left the jail around midnight.

Police records did not indicate that Reinhold posted bail before his release, according to a spokeswoman from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. The city police spokeswoman would not say whether charges against him were dropped.

Reinhold was stopped after his bag set off an alarm as he passed through a Transportation Security Administration scanner at the airport, his lawyer, Steve Stodghill, told the Dallas Morning News on Thursday.

Agents then asked to pat Reinhold down, but Stodghill said his client did not understand why that was needed after he went through the scanner without triggering an alarm.