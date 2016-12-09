As the volunteer headed out to the garden house to work, Hales' phone rang. Another volunteer was on the other end, and Hales began talking ice candle logistics, which was the reason she had woken up so early that morning.

She had been setting up the light display on her property for more than a month and when asked what she had left to do on Wednesday, she responded, "Far more than I can do by myself."

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Hales' property at 3739 Lake Ave. S. in Duluth will be lit with green and white Christmas lights. Visitors will be able to walk through lit arches, pat the wishing penguin's head, enjoy lights dotting the beach along Lake Superior, drink cider and munch on cookies next to a fire. Through Jan. 7, her property will be open to the public from 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

"My lights are always on. There have been nights when there's been blizzards or driving snow, (and) no matter what, I have the lights on," she said.

However, Friday marks the beginning of what Hales says will be the last season for her annual Christmas display, and she's emotional about ending the tradition after 19 years.

"I got to meet many, many people. Years ago, they were little kids, now they're coming and getting married here. It really is my life and I have no idea what I'll do," she said with tears in her eyes. "It is sad. Life moves on."

Hales, 71, made the decision due to a health condition and the cost.

"Because I'm having a problem with breathing, doing the ice candles is more than a one-person job. In the old days, I used to go out there and flip them and I can't do that so easy now. Getting up at 4:30 in the morning and bundling all up and going out to see if they're frozen or not, it was like, 'I'm afraid I'm not going to be able to do this,' " she said.

News Tribune editorial page editor Chuck Frederick, author of the book "Spirit of the Lights" about Hales' display, said the end of the tradition is going to leave a hole in the holidays for people who make a point of visiting each December.

"Even though it's the last year, I hope it's fun. I hope people enjoy one last time and I hope they stop and tell Marcia how much it means to them because I know that means a lot to her," Frederick said.

Hales' light display has a serene, calm and spiritual feel to it that makes it feel like Christmas, Frederick said. People leave messages in Hales' guest books about how much it means to them.

"It's just been such a gift to the community and that's where she approached it from. This was something she could do to give back, to make the holidays a little brighter. It's just such a special place," Frederick said.

Her holiday display was featured last year on ABC's holiday-themed reality competition, "The Great Christmas Light Fight." Even with volunteers last year, it was a lot for her to take on, she said. Then she was diagnosed with breathing problems this past summer.

"I hadn't really decided whether I would do it again, but everywhere I go, people stop me, I don't know them, but I'm 'the light lady.' It's become a tradition for many, many people," she said.

Hales decided to host it for one more year after a friend asked if she could provide some cookies, and then a few other people volunteered to help.

Although Hales has never talked about the cost of the electricity, cider and cookies, she said she was concerned about being able to support it financially this year. A friend of Hales has set up a GoFundMe site to help defray the costs.

Hales never set out to have an annual public light display, she said, adding, "I just loved Christmas lights." She began the display nearly two decades ago to compete in a Christmas decorations contest in Duluth; she entered the contest under her husband Alan's name because she was on the city council and ended up winning second place. The next year, her entry into the contest along with other entries was lost, she recalled — but the third time was the charm, beginning a winning streak.

"I won every year until it finally got to the point where they called me one year and asked if I would consider not running so someone else could win and they asked if I would be a judge," she said. "Once I was on ABC, one of the top 20 lighting in the country, I suppose it's not worth trying to go any further."

Hales' husband died in 1999; family members and friends have helped her with the display for many years. A grandson who usually helps her had other commitments this year, she said.

The light display has grown over the years as she added a fire pit and a pond and expanded her garden house. She then added laser lights on the beach, which has become a favorite element.

The popularity of her light display caught her by surprise. In one of the first years she opened the display to the public, she put out some apple cider and then headed to her mother's house in West Duluth for Christmas Eve dinner.

"I came back and here were cars everywhere, people in the backyard going 'Where's the cider? We're out of cups.' I thought that's it, I won't be able to spend Christmas at my mom's. Since then, I would normally have the family here one night and do a family Christmas dinner. This really became my life," she said.

Over the years, people have come through her yard to enjoy an "old fashioned Christmas," she said.

"For me, I'm thrilled to be able to share. It's very special to have met many people and it restores your faith in mankind when you see people mingling," she said.