MN woman, five children saved from burning home

According to a press release, the Alexandra Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department were dispatched to the address at about 3:23 a.m., after a report of a fire.

When officers arrived, smoke was billowing out the second story windows. Officers were able to get five children out of the home. The children told officers their mother was still inside the residence.

Officers were able to observe where the fire was located and relay the information to firefighters. Once inside, firefighters found the fire burning in the lower level of the home, and found an unresponsive woman with visible burns.

The woman was removed from the home and taken to North Ambulance staff by officers, deputies and fire personnel. The victim was transported to Douglas County Hospital and then flown to Hennepin County Medical Center via Life Link helicopter.

The children at the residence were 5, 8, 11, 16 and 17 years old. The American Red Cross has been notified and is assisting the family.

The residence was a connected townhome, and officers and deputies evacuated adjoining residences as well. Unumb Drive is jub off of Douglas County Road 82, east of Nokomis Street.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and is working in coordination with Alexandria Police and Alexandria Fire to investigate the fire scene.

The fire started in the kitchen and investigators are still working to determine the cause. The residence was valued at approximately $150,000 with an estimated 75 percent being damaged due to fire, smoke and water.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

Assisting the Alexandria Police Department and Alexandria Fire Department were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance and Life Link.