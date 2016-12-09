Salvation Army still has shifts to fill in F-M; firefighter challenge is today
FARGO — The Salvation Army still has about 560 bell-ringing shifts left to fill as part of its annual fundraising "Red Kettle Campaign" in the Fargo-Moorhead area, the organization announced Friday, Dec. 9.
"The last two weeks before Christmas are always very busy at the kettles, so it is important we have the kettles staffed," Maj. Byron Medlock said. "We have a combination of inside and outside locations left, so we have plenty of opportunities for everyone."
Volunteers can sign up for the fund-raising drive calling (701) 356-2691 or go to www.registertoring.com .
Bell ringing ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
In related news, Fargo-Moorhead area firefighters are ringing bells at donation collection kettles all day Friday.
The off-duty and volunteer firefighters are taking part in a challenge with area Realtors and off-duty law enforcement officers to see which group can raise the most money on their day of ringing, the Salvation Army said.
Off-duty police and sheriff's departments will ring at various locations on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to close out the competition.