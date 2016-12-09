"The last two weeks before Christmas are always very busy at the kettles, so it is important we have the kettles staffed," Maj. Byron Medlock said. "We have a combination of inside and outside locations left, so we have plenty of opportunities for everyone."

Volunteers can sign up for the fund-raising drive calling (701) 356-2691 or go to www.registertoring.com .

Bell ringing ends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

In related news, Fargo-Moorhead area firefighters are ringing bells at donation collection kettles all day Friday.

The off-duty and volunteer firefighters are taking part in a challenge with area Realtors and off-duty law enforcement officers to see which group can raise the most money on their day of ringing, the Salvation Army said.

Off-duty police and sheriff's departments will ring at various locations on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to close out the competition.