Cass County seeks to identify suspect in Hunter burglary

A suspect, captured on security camera footage, entered Nepstad Oil in the early morning hours and removed several items from the business, Sgt Tim Briggeman said in a news release..

The Sheriff's Office has released photos from the incident and is asking that if anyone can identify the person involved, or has other information about the incident, to contact Detective Tonya Jahner at (701) 241-5844 or (701) 241-5800.