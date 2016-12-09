Cass County seeks to identify suspect in Hunter burglary
FARGO — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect who took an undisclosed amount of money and property from a business in Hunter on Thursday, Dec. 1.
A suspect, captured on security camera footage, entered Nepstad Oil in the early morning hours and removed several items from the business, Sgt Tim Briggeman said in a news release..
The Sheriff's Office has released photos from the incident and is asking that if anyone can identify the person involved, or has other information about the incident, to contact Detective Tonya Jahner at (701) 241-5844 or (701) 241-5800.