On Thursday night, bright beams appeared over Fargo, Moorhead and other communities across the region. If you walked outside that night, you likely noticed snow flurries or ice crystals blowing around with the light breeze. Above each and every bright light, a pillar of light appeared to point upward into the night sky. A light pillar is an atmospheric optical phenomenon and the effect is created by the reflection of light (in this case city lights) from numerous tiny ice crystals that are suspended in the atmosphere. The light pillars are not physically there; they are an optical illusion. A person flying in a plane would not have been able to see light pillars Thursday night. The person on the ground is seeing reflected light. Like sun dogs and rainbows, light pillars are a pretty cool sight indeed. Light pillars can usually be seen several times each winter.