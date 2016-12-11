His family watched as he pulled himself up from under the dark, gray overhang and onto the vertical wall, his long torso bending with the curvature of the rock.

Below, his younger brother Cedar, 12, adjusted Coulter's safety net — a cushioned, rectangular crash pad — as he moved across the wall. Coulter was rock climbing without a harness or ropes — a form of the sport called bouldering.

"Yeah, Coulter, c'mon," cheered his youngest sister, Opal, 5.

On any other route, Cedar might have joined in the cheering or used his panoramic view of the rock face to give his brother some pointers, but this was Coulter's project and he was deep in concentration. He'd been working on the difficult V9-rated bouldering route "Maggie" all summer and had yet to complete it.

"I'm frustrated," Coulter said. "So I feel like I have to do it, especially since this is my last time here for the year."

It was mid-November, and the Holdens, of South Range, Wis., knew it was likely their last outing before the cold ended the outdoor bouldering season — likely Coulter's last chance at Maggie.

On an adjacent section of the chasmal rock formation — known to climbers as the Alternative Living Cave, or ALC — Coulter and Cedar's sisters Savi, 8, and Opal took turns casually clambering halfway up the wall. Occasionally, they'd hop off to warm their hands in the sun and watch their oldest brother eventually fail to execute the route, missing the same hold he'd struggled to reach all summer.

"There's always one move that you don't like," Savi said and laughed.

Her playfulness was echoed by her pig-tailed little sister, who dashed past her siblings to a gentler section of the wall. "Coulter, spot me," she shouted, giddily waiting as her brother finished mentally recapping his climb.

Meanwhile, their mother, Stacy Holden, calmly counted heads in the background. A veteran climber, Stacy let her kids run the show — she trusts them when it comes to rock walls.

"We have a very high comfort zone out in the woods," she said.

She and her husband Dustin, who fell in love while climbing together as coworkers at an outdoor youth camp in Montana, have purposefully raised their kids to appreciate the woods. As a family, they spend their free time hiking, fishing, camping and — more often than not — climbing at local promontories and crags like Palisade Head in Silver Bay and Sawmill Creek Dome in Finland.

"Different people have different things that, to them, create positivity in their lives and in their families," Dustin said. "In our family, that's climbing and being outside."

When asked why climbing, Cedar answered for them all.

"It's just really fun," he said, highlighting the "movement and balance" of the sport and his body's connection to the rock wall as the most special part of it all.

While Dustin runs his Duluth practice Moving Waters Counseling, Stacy home-schools their kids using climbing as key ingredient in their curriculum.

While knot-tying and geology are some of the more obvious climbing lessons, the most profound learning comes from the personal development and problem-solving involved in the sport, Stacy said.

"It's not just as simple as getting on the wall and climbing," she said. "You spend all day trying to figure out a problem: how to reach the top."

During their family climbing sessions, Stacy and Dustin said they use the experience to instill character skills like persistence, trust and adaptability in their kids. Dustin said the most important value his kids can take away from the wall is intrinsic motivation.

"It's about internal drivers as opposed to external rewards," Dustin said. "Doing something because you feel good and are proud of it rather than because you won something — doing it because there's internal value in whatever way that is."

While Dustin has been climbing since his youth — and Stacy, since she was in her early 20s — the sport didn't become a family activity until Coulter was 9 and Cedar was 6. The brothers were immediately hooked after ascending the 40-foot-tall walls at Duluth's Vertical Endeavors during a home-schoolers' get-together.

"The boys just fell in love with it," Stacy said. "Then, they started climbing trees and in the house and everything. We were like, 'This is their thing.' "

Soon enough, the boys were fitted with climbing harnesses, and they started racing up indoor walls at youth climbing competitions throughout the Midwest.

Competitive climbing

The three oldest Holden children compete in all three climbing categories: sport, speed and bouldering. The objective of speed and sport competitions is to ascend the wall in the fastest time. In speed, the climber can grab hold of any part of the wall to get to the top, whereas in sport contests, the climber must follow a specific route.

Bouldering is won by completing the most number of routes, or what climbers call "problems."

This summer, Coulter placed 16th in the semifinal round at the Sport and Speed Youth National Championships, and Cedar took ninth in sport climbing and 17th in speed climbing.

In her first season of competing, Savi qualified for the divisionals — one step higher than regionals.

Come February, both boys hope to advance to the final rounds at bouldering nationals.

"It's going to take a lot of work," Coulter said.

To prepare for the feat, they climb three days a week at Vertical Endeavors and check in with their Chicago-based climbing coach via the internet. Inside their small, rural A-frame log cabin near the mouth of the Amnicon River, they train on their 10-foot-tall handmade bouldering wall upstairs and on the various nooks and hanging features embedded in the house's structure.

Their current training focus: strengthening their finger tendons.

During home training sessions, the brothers take turns dangling a 15-pound weight from their waist while they hold themselves by their fingers from a hang board attached to the rafters.

"Since this is the beginning of the comp season, we're doing all the harder stuff that's a little bit more risky," Cedar said. "We might get hurt now, but later on we'll be stronger."

Kraig Decker, a family climbing-friend and publisher of climbduluth.com, said the climbing prospects look good for the duo.

"If they keep going at the path they're going, they could for sure make a career path out of it," Decker said. "Coulter is extremely strong. He just sprouted and put on a crazy amount of muscle within the last year. He's very controlled and focused. And then you have Cedar, who has this unbelievable amount of energy and is just throwing himself at the wall."

While the boys are the most committed climbers of the Holden family, Decker said it seems to him the girls may have the most natural talent.

"(Opal) is very advanced," Decker said. "She's just absorbed everything she's been watching her entire life as far as watching her brothers and sister climb ... And Savi, her head-game is unbelievable. She has a bunch of energy but still is pretty calm as well — and she can kind of use both, depending on the scenario."

Finding balance

Before they launched into competitive climbing, Dustin and Stacy avoided sport commitments like little league baseball and soccer. They wanted to keep a simple lifestyle with family time at the forefront.

Now that they're waist deep into their seventh competitive season — which they kicked off Friday at the regional competition in St. Louis — preserving a rural-Wisconsin quiet lifestyle has become a challenge, Stacy said.

Commuting to overnight competitions across the Midwest in a van full of climbing gear and rowdy kids has proved to be a tiresome, costly and time-consuming commitment, Stacy said.

"It's high maintenance," Stacy said of the climbing commitment. "If they weren't so good at it, we certainly wouldn't be doing it."

Once Dustin gets home from work for the week, however, and the kids are buckled in the van, ready for another weekend tournament, the dust settles and family time begins.

"Once we get out of here, our family does so well traveling," Stacy said. "We dial in that way. Everybody loves to do the adventure stuff."

Decker, who's taken overnight climbing trips with the Holdens and witnessed their road trip transformation, echoed Stacy's remarks.

"They are the definition of a unit," Decker said. "That whole family is good-natured with really good values ... and (Dustin and Stacy) are very committed."

And while Stacy and Dustin said they'd rather be saving their money for more family-oriented climbing trips and leave the organized world of comps, they agreed the competitive and communal aspect of the sport is good for the life lessons and motivation to improve.

"The struggle and challenge and sacrifice that's made, it's worth it," Dustin said.