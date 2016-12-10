The Republican, who took the helm in December 2010, has seen the waning days of his term dominated by the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. Thousands of protesters, which Dalrymple called the state's "enemies" last week, have been camping just outside of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in an effort to reroute or even stop the $3.8 billion oil pipeline that would travel underneath the Missouri River near Cannon Ball.

That turmoil, and a period of plummeting oil and commodity prices preceding it, have left a mark on what might otherwise be considered a mostly prosperous and agreeable time for the state.

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, who first served in the Legislature with Dalrymple when both were elected in the mid-1980s, said the governor needs to shoulder some of the blame.

"It came on Gov. Dalrymple's watch," Mathern said, "and I think as a person of goodwill, this must be a burden."

The challenges will soon belong to fellow Republican Gov.-elect Doug Burgum, who will be sworn into office Thursday, Dec. 15.

Dalrymple, speaking to The Forum Editorial Board last week, said despite the pipeline unrest and the oil and ag downturns, he still feels good about where the state is at.

The governor also said politicians can't dictate the course the events, citing a drop in oil prices from $100 to $30 a barrel, which contributed to a reversal of the state's rosy financial picture.

"Things happen to you when you're in public office," Dalrymple said. "It isn't all scripted out."

Another longtime legislator and family friend, former Rep. Kathy Hawken, R-Fargo, said Dalrymple has much to be proud of. She named initiatives he developed while John Hoeven was running for governor and Dalrymple as his lieutenant governor, including education funding, workforce training and the state trade office and commerce department.

Dalrymple served under Gov. Hoeven from when the two were elected in 2000 until 2010, when Hoeven won a seat in the U.S. Senate and Dalrymple moved into the governor's chair. He was reelected as governor in 2012.

Hawken said Dalrymple will probably never get credit for many of his accomplishments.

"It's very sad he's ending his career on negative note, but you have to take the good with the bad," Hawken said.

Dalrymple has taken some heat over his handling, or what some call lack of handling, of the pipeline protests. But during the Editorial Board meeting, Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley was quick to reassure residents, pointing out that Dalrymple has been fully engaged in the protest response.

"They don't need to worry about it, not for a moment. He's been there every day, making all of those decisions," Wrigley said.

And regarding the pipeline project itself, Dalrymple said the state has no decision to make—no permits or easements to pass judgement on.

"So we wait for the federal government, of course, to finally resolve this," Dalrymple said.

He said a big challenge in dealing with the protesters is that there's no leader of the movement besides Standing Rock tribal chairman, David Archambault II. Dalrymple said he has a good relationship with the chairman and the two speak frequently, but Archambault has little sway with the protesters.

Dalrymple said beyond using law enforcement to keep order at the protest sites, the state is taking an even-handed, "stick to the facts" approach. He said claiming the pipeline will go under Lake Oahe "one way or the other" would only cause the protesters to react with violence.

As he was explaining what he sees as North Dakota's even-handed approach, Dalrymple said as an aside that while the head of the state's National Guard refers to protesters as "our competitors," the governor calls them "our enemies."

Dalrymple said the influence of national media outlets hasn't helped matters. They frequently use unconfirmed information directly from social media, he said, and portray North Dakota law enforcement as being heavy-handed.

"That's frustrating to everybody, especially me, but I think everybody in North Dakota hates that," he said.

The governor said he hopes for an "end" to the pipeline story soon; otherwise, he said, the protests will continue indefinitely.

"We will get through it," Dalrymple said. "All we can do is work very hard, every day to manage it as best we can."

Dalrymple said the same is true for the budget challenges facing the state. He outlined a $13.48 billion budget plan in Bismarck on Dec. 7 that calls for 10 percent cuts for most state agencies and cuts in the number of state employees.

Mathern said he's had a positive working relationship with Dalrymple, as a lawmaker, and in his job as Public Policy Director at Prairie St. John's, an inpatient psychiatric and addiction facility in Fargo. He said the two share concerns about shortcomings in mental health and addiction treatment in the state.

But while Dalrymple has been an advocate in that area, Mathern said the Legislature hasn't properly funded it, partly because the governor hasn't been a strong enough voice.

"Compared to other areas of interest and activity, he hasn't expressed the same energy," Mathern said.

While Hawken said the blame falls on the Legislature for not funding behavioral health properly, she acknowledged that Dalrymple's low-key persona works against him at times.

"As an old speech teacher, I will say he's not Mr. Charisma," Hawken said, however, it's not a reflection of how he views leading the state.

She said he truly cares about the job and worked to do the best he could, within the boundaries he had.

"There are some things that Jack has accomplished that will stand the test of time. And I guess in the end, that's what you want," Hawken said.

Jack Dalrymple

Governor 2010-2016

Lt. Gov. under Gov. John Hoeven 2000-2010

Native of Casselton, N.D.

Elected to N.D. House in 1985

Eight terms in Legislature

Six years as House Appropriations chair

Helped found Dakota Growers Pasta Company in Carrington, N.D.

He and wife Betsy have four daughters