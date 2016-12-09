Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Retiring Fargo park director Gress to cut off ponytail for United Way

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:40 p.m.
    Roger Gress, left, shares a laugh with longtime friend Ed Schmitz of Fargo on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, during his retirement open house at the Depot in downtown Fargo. Gress has agreed to cut his ponytail off if the park district reaches its United Way goal. Forum file photo.

    FARGO — Fargo Park District Executive Director Roger G. Gress has agreed to cut his ponytail off if the district reaches its United Way goal.

    To make this a reality, the public is invited to contribute at Courts Plus Community Fitness, 3491 University Drive S., the Depot, 701 Main Ave. or the Clapp Park Senior Center, 2801 32nd Ave. S.

    There will be live bidding to cut off the ponytail at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the Depot boardroom.

    Explore related topics:NewsfargoUnited Waypark districtroger g. GressCourts Plus Community Fitnessclapp park senior centerThe DepotNorth Dakota
    Advertisement