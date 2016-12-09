Retiring Fargo park director Gress to cut off ponytail for United Way
FARGO — Fargo Park District Executive Director Roger G. Gress has agreed to cut his ponytail off if the district reaches its United Way goal.
To make this a reality, the public is invited to contribute at Courts Plus Community Fitness, 3491 University Drive S., the Depot, 701 Main Ave. or the Clapp Park Senior Center, 2801 32nd Ave. S.
There will be live bidding to cut off the ponytail at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the Depot boardroom.