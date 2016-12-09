Others are wanted for things like robbery and narcotics violations.

While Fargo-Moorhead law enforcement agencies don't have an official "most wanted" roster, Brad Flaa, a supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service in Fargo, has compiled a list of fugitives sought by authorities.

Flaa is a member of the High Plains Fugitive Task Force, which assists law enforcement agencies with finding people wanted on outstanding warrants.

After being asked for a list of his most-wanted fugitives, Flaa compiled a mishmash of old and new cases: some with little to no activity for years, and others with individuals authorities suspect may be actively involved in illegal activities.

Flaa said he included cold cases in hopes they spark a memory in someone.

"I put in a couple cases like that to maybe get some life back into them," Flaa said, adding it's possible someone in the community has information regarding the whereabouts of the subjects.

He said he also included fresher cases because those subjects may still be around and may still be committing crimes.

"That's a priority for us, to try and disrupt the criminal activity that's ongoing, in addition to holding people accountable for what they'e already been charged with," Flaa said.

Following is a list of 10 individuals Flaa said the High Plains Fugitive Task Force wants to find.

Anyone with information about individuals on the list is asked to call the task force at (701) 297-5764. Subjects on the list can also call, Flaa said.

He said if anyone sees their name on the list, "We'll arrange a safe and respectful way for them to get their problems taken care of in court.

"It really is the best way to get all of this resolved," Flaa said.

Here is the list of wanted individuals in alphabetical order as compiled by Flaa, with information provided by the fugitive task force:

• Shay M. Gardner, 44, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair. Gardner is wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

• James J. Heinonen, 24, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 154 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. Heinonen is wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for robbery (with injury). He has a criminal history of domestic assault, burglary, theft and narcotics convictions.

• Mansur I. Jackson, 26, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. Jackson is wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for delivery of heroin. His criminal history includes convictions for assault, theft, narcotics and giving false information to law enforcement.

• Benjamin Johnson, 39, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair. Johnson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the district of Utah, for a probation violation with an underlying offense of methamphetamine possession. He also has Cass County warrants for assault on a peace officer and methamphetamine possession. Johnson's criminal history includes narcotics and theft convictions.

• Adam D. Lowery, 32, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. Lowery is wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for manufacture of psilocybin and possession of controlled substances. His criminal history includes convictions for possession of narcotics and disorderly conduct.

• Luke F. Nephew, 36, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 260 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair. Nephew is wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines. His criminal history includes convictions for assault, disorderly conduct, theft, narcotics and DUI.

• Denver Spotted Horse, 33, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. Spotted Horse is wanted on a federal supervised release violation warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

• Charles Stewart, 38, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 192 pounds, brown eyes, black hair. Charles Stewart is wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for delivery of heroin, second offense. His criminal history includes convictions for assault on a police officer, theft and narcotics.

• Joshua Stewart, 24, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair. Joshua Stewart is wanted by the Sargent County (N.D.) Sheriff's Office on charges of sexual assault and corruption of minors. He's also wanted by the Ransom County (N.D.) Sheriff's Office for delivery of methamphetamine and by the Cass County Sheriff's Office for criminal conspiracy involving methamphetamines. Stewart's criminal history includes convictions for narcotics and giving false information to law enforcement.

• Abdul K. Turay, 32, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, black eyes, black hair. Turay is wanted by the Cass County Sheriff's Office on charges relating to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 2013. Turay's criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault and theft.