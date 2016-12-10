The shelter is partnering with Muscatell Subaru of Moorhead, which is sponsoring $50 off adoption fees for cats and dogs during the event, making cat adoption fees $59 plus tax and dog adoption fees $119 plus tax.

Attendees can bring in their leashed pets for free pictures with Santa and to meet some of the animals that are up for adoption at Homeward Animal Shelter.

Adoptions will still go through the normal application process of Homeward Animal Shelter. For more information, visit www.homewardonline.org.