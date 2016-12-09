Blizzard prompts Postal Service to expand services to Sunday

Retail hours and package delivery will be available on Sunday for much of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. There will be no regular mail delivery on Sunday, but package deliveries are available to those with ZIP codes beginning with the following three digits: 565, 567, 580, 582, 583, 584, 585 and 587.

Post offices in many smaller communities in the affected area will be open Sunday with full retail and PO box services. Hours will vary, so customers should contact their local office.

The latest blizzard from earlier this week brought as much as 7 inches of snow to Bismarck and wind gusts of nearly 45 mph to Jamestown and nearby areas. This caused parts of major highways, including Interstates 94 and 29, to shut down.

"The Postal Service is committed to the safe and reliable delivery of mail and packages in every city, state and rural area of our nation," Stephens said.