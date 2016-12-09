Brainerd retiree, 66, hikes 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail

He did it for the same reason guys 40 and 50 years younger do things: because he was bored and thought it would it be fun.

"I was trying to think of something to do," he said. "My son had given me a book about hikes in North America, and I started thinking about the PCT, which I had known about anyway ... kind of thought 'maybe I should hike that, or part of it.' I just started planning."

At the time, he was a lapsed backpacker. He had long-term camping hikes as a young rabble-rouser in his 20s, but later put that on hold for a wife and kids. Several decades later, he hiked 120 miles of the Superior Hiking Trail to get back into the swing of things, and then he set his sights on something grander.

Completing the Pacific Crest Trail took Wheeler four and a half months to finish. To avoid bad weather, people typically start at the southern terminus near Campo, Calif., and then hike north to Canada, but Wheeler thought that would be too crowded — so he did the reverse. He only met about two dozen "southbounders" like him the whole time he was on the trail, the rest were oriented north.

Hikers on the PCT get supplies mailed to them along the way, since it would be impossible to carry enough supplies for the duration of the trip. They hitchhike into a nearby town with a post office, pick up the box, then continue along the trail. As a vegetarian, he needed his sister in Utah to send him food through the mail. She dropped him off in Hart's Pass, Wash., 30 miles south of the Canadian border and the closest place that roads approached the starting point of the PCT. He began his journey June 28.

'My worst day of the whole trip'

The beginning of the trail in Washington had treacherous snow conditions in the mountain passes. Wheeler had crampons and an ice ax, but no mountaineering experience.

Lucky for him, he met Oscar and Simon, two 20-something dudes from Finland, who helped him traverse the snowy lengths of trail. His two new friends spoke excellent English, so they compared what life was like in their two countries.

They hiked together for 350 miles, until Simon had to go back to Finland. The much younger Oscar began to outpace Wheeler, and it was the last he saw of him. Other international faces Wheeler met included people from the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Australia, Germany, France and Romania.

Washington was also where Wheeler dealt with the worst weather. A spot that had been recommended to him over and over again as the most beautiful vista on the trail gave him 40 mph winds, rain, sleet and fog. Not only could he not see the scenery, he couldn't see things 10 feet in front of his face, his glasses had fogged up.

"That was probably my worst day of the whole trip," he said.

To pass the time near the Oregon and California border, Wheeler started counting northbounders headed the opposite direction. It began as six or eight people he would meet a day, which gradually increased to two dozen, and for three days there were 80 people a day.

"Of course, you can't stop and talk to everyone," he said. "You really talk to very few, because they're in a hurry, and you can't take that much time to talk to all those people. If there was somebody around my age, I'd stop and talk, they'd be generally filling me in on what was coming up, and I could tell them what was coming up in their direction."

Wheeler averaged 15-18 miles per day in Washington, but picked up the pace to 20-plus miles a day farther south as the terrain got flatter in Oregon and California.

"It's rugged, there's mountains pretty much the entire way," he said. "There aren't really any flat places — a couple."

Moving through the California/Oregon border, forest fires became an issue, as well as extreme heat. At one point, he had to race to a town that was little more than a one building restaurant/store/post office because it closed at 2 p.m. and the temperature outside had reached 111 degrees. Wheeler made it to the building with enough time to get a milkshake.

Near Hat Creek Rim in California, there was a 30-mile stretch without access to water. His pack carried 15 pounds of gear plus as much as 10-12 pounds of water, relatively light as far as PCT packs go. Despite the desolate surroundings, Wheeler had several bursts of luck where "trail angels" either gave him water directly or had left a cache of water for parched hikers.

At another point on the trail, the area around his eye began to swell up and Wheeler worried something was wrong. With no car, he had no way of reaching the hospital in Portland three hours back north. By asking the front desk at a resort, he managed to meet a young couple who worked at the VA hospital there, and they gave him a ride all the way back to Oregon. A different couple going on an overnight hike gave him a ride back to the resort after he had been looked at by a doctor.

"I had excellent luck hitchhiking," he said. "Hadn't hitchhiked since I was a teenager."

After several months on the trail, he reached the halfway point at Chester, Calif. Arriving at the post office there just an hour too late on Saturday morning, he had to wait all through the Labor Day long weekend to get his supply shipment.

He acquired warmer gear to deal with the Sierra Nevada mountain range, but after heading through Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks, he reached the Mohave Desert in southern California. From there, it was the Los Angeles National Forest, in the San Gabriel Mountains just north of L.A. He could see the lights of the city below.

"It was pretty neat, at night," he said.

He hiked 16 miles up Mount San Jacinto, where the the PCT rises 9,000 feet above sea level. On Nov. 13, he reached the end of the trail at Campo, with his sister there waiting for him.

Day to day

The Pacific Crest Trail was featured in the 2012 book "Wild," a memoir by Cheryl Strayed in which she described her experience of hiking the trail and how it helped her move forward from difficult events in her life. Strayed lived in Aitkin County as a girl and did a stint reporting for the Aitkin Independent Age after freshman year as a journalism student at the University of St. Thomas. She went on to study at the University of Minnesota. "Wild" was made into a film starring Reese Witherspoon in 2014.

Strayed only hiked an 1,100-mile section from the Mohave Desert to Oregon in 1995 as a 26-year-old. Wheeler hiked the entire 2,650 miles when he was 40 years older, so theoretically he should have several books' worth of thoughts and profound realizations stored in his head.

Wheeler didn't do much meditative pondering while he was out there, though.

"I just looked at a lot of scenery," he said. "Many thoughts were 'Where in the heck is the top of this pass?' I'm someone who doesn't require my mind to be occupied with listening to music or something like that all the time. I just was thinking about the trail, the weather, the people I was with, the next resupply, how far I was going to get that day."

Hiking the trail was so difficult that it was tricky to look around, let alone delve into life's mysteries.

"The trail is rough enough where you're generally looking at the trail right in front of you," he said. "I generally had to stop to look around or take a picture. The trail's quite rocky, quite rough."

He had several run-ins with wildlife, including early one morning just after he had taken off his headlamp as the dawn light broke through. He heard a loud crunching and scratching noise on the trail ahead of him, so he stopped and waited to see if he could find the source. After hearing nothing for a few moments, he continued on, but heard the noise again, directly above him.

It turned out a mother black bear and her cub were scampering up the tree next to Wheeler.

"I got out of there pretty fast," he recalled.

While Wheeler didn't see any rattlesnakes on the trail, he did come across several of their non-rattled cousins. He helpfully moved them off the trail so they wouldn't be stepped on as they tried to get some sun.

Were he to hike the trail again, he would only do certain sections at one time rather than tackling the entire 2,650-mile route. He plans to continue backpacking.

"I don't think I'm going to take any epic journeys, though," he said.