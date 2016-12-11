But on April 14, 1983, her path changed.

It was early morning, and McMillan was hanging with friends at the Country Kitchen in Grand Forks. She had scored her first DUI in January and since had been grappling with one of the darkest times of her life. She was mourning the deaths of multiple friends—fellow drug users—and she wondered herself if life was worth living.

"I was just there," McMillan said. "(My friends) were there, and I just thought we were going to go out to eat or something, you know. And boom, (they said) 'We think you need help.' "

It was an intervention.

Her first response wasn't printable, McMillan said, but she did take their advice. She went to her parents' house that very night to tell them she was going to get treatment.

She got help, she got clean and she stayed clean. Today, McMillan is a licensed addiction counselor at Northeast Human Service Center, where she helps others turn their lives around.

She said her patients' problems run the gamut of addictions—from alcohol to tobacco to marijuana, opioids and heroin.

Personal stories and investigative reports help reveal new drug trends and the solutions to help the victims.

Lt. Brett Johnson is the criminal investigations bureau commander with the Grand Forks Police Department. He said the problem is far from solved.

"I've been here for almost 20 years ... and I would say that there were drugs in town the entire time, and I have no doubt there were drugs before that," he said. "I think the thing that changes is the drug of the day, so to speak, or the drug of the moment."

McMillan agreed. She ticked off a long list of drugs she stills sees in the community day after day: alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, fentanyl, heroin, bath salts, meth.

She bemoaned a lack of financial support to fight drug issues, and when asked if local residents fail to realize just how serious the problem is, McMillan is blunt.

"That would be a hell yeah," she said. "I'm so grateful that there is, all of a sudden, (attention) in this town. Tragically, it's because kids have been dying."

Growing up

McMillan grew up in Grand Forks with two younger brothers. Her father worked much of his life as a carpenter, and her mother made a living as a legal secretary. She was happy, though unsure of herself.

"I was kind of a nerdy kid. Real awkward, just no self-esteem. Big, thick glasses," she explained. "I was just pretty quiet."

During the summer after sixth grade, she was over at a friend's house with a couple of friends when one of them pulled out a bottle of cheap wine. She tried it.

"There's a switch that goes off when you have a genetic component like addiction," McMillan said. "So when you get that first couple of drinks in you, and that warm feeling, all of a sudden, I'm not that geeky nothing. All of a sudden, I'm popular. It's like it awakens something. It wakes that bug, it wakes that addiction. And I loved it."

And she was off. McMillan attended South Junior High, where she said she made regular appearances at "smoker's alley."

It didn't take long before she was trying more than cheap wine. She was smoking marijuana regularly before the end of middle school and grew irritable and moody at home. At first, she kept up A's and B's at school, but her grades started to fall off in the ninth grade.

McMillan said a lot of factors can trigger addiction, and for her, it was insecurity. Being high made her comfortable in her own skin for the first time.

"There's so many different reasons people go into it," she said. "I've heard adolescents say 'My home life,' or maybe there's active (parental) drinking in the home. ... Some people learn how to get high from their parents."

McMillan's legal troubles continued, and she was charged with minor in possession multiple times. While she was in high school, she began experimenting with harder drugs such as cocaine and LSD. Her relationship with her parents worsened.

"I'd sneak out, they'd catch me, we'd argue," she said. "Oh, I would make them so—I don't think it was that I made them so angry, they were just sick with worry. Stealing their cigarettes. What do they do with me? As a grown woman today, I can see their powerlessness over me in what to do."

When confronted, she was defiant and would shoot back she knew what she was doing. She was almost 18.

But her addiction began to lose some of its luster as she grew a little older.

"I don't know that they were doubts, because as far as I was concerned, my usage was just fine," she said. What bothered her most was the "remorse, or the guilt, that I'm hurting my family."

And when those emotions grew too strong, she turned to drugs again to blunt the feeling.

She didn't make it through high school, dropping out for good after a failed stint of summer school.

Lying to self

There's a common phenomenon among drug users, McMillan explained. They use drugs, sure, but they are not drug addicts. That's the guy with the needle in his arm. They're not alcoholics either. That's the guy passed out with the bottle on the sidewalk. But McMillan says it's these stereotypes that mask the face of real addiction.

"I never tried the heroin that I saw around," she said. "There are some things I shied away from. I just think because, back in the day, in the late '70s and early '80s, if you're doing heroin, you are a drug addict."

And she remembers insisting to herself that she was not an addict.

"No, gosh darn it," she says with a laugh. "See the denial? Hear it? And that's what I deal with every day."

McMillan sketched out a web of complex issues about the psychology of drug addiction. Despite what many people think, McMillan says addiction is not a moral failing. Rather, it's a brain disease—a fact, she says is supported by scientific and medical communities alike.

For example, she explained, a meth addict's chemical dependency is medically observable, adding there are plenty of genetic markers that can help predict addiction.

When she sees a pregnant woman grappling with addiction, McMillan said, "I don't see a pathetic woman who can't care for her unborn. I see a woman who's been sick for years."

After McMillan dropped out of high school, she lived with friends in Grand Forks, drifting to Devils Lake and back again. She took jobs that made it easier for her to use, she said.

In January 1983, she was arrested and charged with DUI. She was returning to Grand Forks after a night of partying when she was pulled over by police. Her blood alcohol content was 0.329. She had spent plenty of nights in juvenile detention, but this was her first night in jail.

"January, February, March and the first part of April were dark," she recalled. Isolated, she felt "trapped in the disease."

"I didn't want to talk to anybody. ... I kind of wanted to die, kind of didn't want to die."

Finally, at her low point, her friends—many addicted themselves—intervened at the Country Kitchen. That same week, she started drug treatment in Grand Forks.

Can you really be a drug addict, an alcoholic, at 19, she wondered. It was familiar denial.

"Boy, was I surprised. You learn a lot in treatment, if you have just this much of an open mind."

Once she completed treatment, there was yet another hurdle: her former group of friends. They were still there and still ready to use. It's a hard hill to climb, McMillan said, because you have to change only one thing: everything.

"All I can say is that I got very active in my recovery," McMillan said. "I had the most supportive parents and the best two little brothers in the world. I have that support, plus I have those other friends of mine who also found recovery; drugs and alcohol weren't the center of their lives anymore."

And against the odds, she stayed sober and earned her GED. In 1986, she began working as a chemical dependency technician at United Recovery Center. She married and became a therapeutic foster care parent, taking in teenage addicts. Over the years, she worked in many jobs that kept her in close contact with community addiction issues.

In 2008, she earned a bachelor's degree in social work from UND.

Feeling too old, McMillan opted out of the graduation ceremony, but she said she cried when her diploma arrived in the mail. She became a licensed addiction counselor the same year.

It's difficult, but it's a job she loves. Not every story has a happy ending.

"If you go into this profession expecting to see many rewards, it's not going to happen," she said. "But everybody I get the chance to sit with, talk with and maybe help—I can't even put words on that kind of reward."