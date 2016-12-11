Everyone vulnerable as heroin use skyrockets in North Dakota

"Now we're seeing a ton of heroin and other opioids," said Grand Forks Police Lt. Brett Johnson.

Art Culver, who leads EMT crews for Altru Health System, said medics have used the opioid antidote Narcan to revive people 32 times in the past 42 weeks—most often, the overdoses caused by heroin.

"Unfortunately, we see repeat offenders," Culver said.

When Johnson joined the Grand Forks Police Department 20 years ago, he said officers didn't see much, if any, heroin on the streets. But the illicit drug trade, like everything else, goes through trends — and police say heroin currently is in style in Grand Forks, throughout the state and nationwide. It's not something they saw coming.

"Heroin always seemed like another level," he said.

Grand Forks Police have responded to 25 accidental opioid overdoses this year alone, Johnson said. Two of them were fatal.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced there were more deaths in 2015 from opioid overdose, 12,989, than homicides, 12,979.

Moving targets

In the late '90s and early 2000s, the drug of choice was methamphetamine. Officers would find mom-and-pop meth labs in pockets throughout the the city and in rural areas. Nationwide, bans were placed on how much Sudafed people could buy. Awareness spread, operations shut down and gradually, the local meth labs disappeared. The drug didn't go away though. Meth remains popular among drug users, but Johnson says police now believe it's coming primarily from Mexico.

Methamphetamine is a dangerous and deadly drug, but it results in fewer cases of instant overdose, Culver said. For the most part, meth wears the body down over time, rotting teeth and weakening the immune system.

"I have no doubt that there is a lot of meth out there, but the most prevalent thing right now is heroin," Johnson said.

A report released this year by North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem shows heroin and meth are both on the rise in the state.

The total number of drug cases submitted to the state crime lab increased 26 percent between 2013 and 2015, with a 400 percent increase in heroin cases.

Recreational use of prescription pills, mainly OxyContin and other opioids, came next in the mid- to late 2000s, Johnson said. Police continue to see a lot of prescription pill abuse, and many addiction experts believe the commonality of opioid drugs opened the door for heroin's rise nationwide.

"This stuff is deadly," Culver said of heroin. "And it's cheaper than prescription narcotics."

In the late 2000s, Johnson said police began to see the rise of synthetic drugs such as bath salts and manufactured versions of marijuana such as K2 and spice, which enjoyed brief legality in some states. Synthetic drugs often come from Southeast Asia and contain unknown chemical combinations, making them more dangerous and unpredictable.

A few years ago, police noticed an influx in fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid.

While alcohol remains the No. 1 substance reported for adults receiving addiction treatment in the state, 39 percent reported seeking treatment for meth in 2015, up from 21 percent in 2012. Six percent were seeking treatment for heroin, up from 1 percent in 2012.

The number of drug and alcohol offenders incarcerated in the State Department of Corrections has doubled since 2010, Stenehjem's office reports.

Between 2010 and 2015, the state had a 4,300 percent increase in heroin-related criminal charges.

"I never thought we'd see heroin like we do now," Johnson said.

No boundaries

Heroin is set apart from other drug trends, experts say, because its users come from all walks of life. Old and young, male and female, people of all races are using it.

"Don't think that you're immune to it; don't think it's the stereotypical druggie," Johnson said.

EMTs used to see more prescription opioids such as Percocet and Oxycontin, but Culver said people hooked on pharmaceutical drugs now can find the same drugs on the black market for less.

"They're going out on the streets, and it is out there and cheap," he said of heroin.

With many addictions starting from trips to the doctor's office, Altru and local law enforcement have begun a program to get more old prescriptions out of the medicine cabinet.

In 18 months of its Yellow Jug program, authorities have collected more than a ton of prescription medications and illicit narcotics, said Sally Grosgebauer, a public relations specialist with Altru.

"People have this stuff in their cabinets, and they just don't think about it," Culver said.

Culver said Narcan, or naloxone, reverses the regressive effect opioids have on the respiratory system. Opioid use decreases respiratory drive and, ultimately, can cause respiratory arrest and death.

"We start off at small doses and then incrementally up the amount if there is no response," he said, describing the administration of the drug via an IV.

When an ambulance heads to the scene of an overdose, they never quite know where they'll end up. It could be a run-down home, or a five-bedroom palace.

"These overdoses cross all socioeconomic levels," he said.

Johnson said Grand Forks Police have not begun carrying Narcan because Altru emergency medical technicians respond to all overdoses in the city.

Culver said since the time people have been able to buy Narcan on their own, EMTs have seen a slight decrease in overdose calls. He believes people are administering Narcan themselves.

He recalls the overdose of one young man, whose mother told medics her son had ordered fentanyl online from China and had it delivered right to their door.

Fentanyl is a deadly and powerful opioid, Culver said—100 percent more powerful than prescription Oxycodone.

Nationwide, opioid overdose is capturing attention.

"The epidemic of deaths involving opioids continues to worsen," said CDC Director Tom Frieden in a press release. "Prescription opioid misuse and use of heroin and illicitly manufactured fentanyl are intertwined and deeply troubling problems."